Brickfields Deepavali bazaar gets larger sturdier tents after complaints

KUALA LUMPUR: The existing tents at the Deepavali Bazaar in Brickfields will be replaced with larger and sturdier structures to ensure the comfort and safety of traders and visitors ahead of the Deepavali celebration.

Sivamalar Genapathy, the Special Officer to the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, said the decision was made following discussions between Dr Zaliha and Bank Rakyat, which is providing the tents.

She said the current tents measuring 6.68m x 6.68m will be replaced with white marquee tents measuring 9.29m x 9.29m, with installation expected to be completed within two days.

Mobile toilets will also be provided at the location, and the bazaar will commence operations as soon as the installation is completed.

The Deepavali Bazaar tents in Brickfields came under criticism from traders who claimed that the existing 6.68m x 6.68m tents were too small and of poor quality.

MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M Saravanan described the tents as flimsy and unsuitable for placement along the main street, which is already known for heavy traffic congestion.

Installation of the new tents would involve the closure of several lanes in the area to facilitate the works and ensure smooth bazaar operations.

Commenting on the losses incurred by traders due to the delayed opening of the bazaar, which was originally scheduled to begin on Sept 29, Sivamalar said the matter would be raised with the minister for further action. – Bernama