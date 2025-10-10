Budget 2026: RM1.4 billion allocated to support persons with disabilities under MADANI

PETALING JAYA: The government will allocate nearly RM1.4 billion to support persons with disabilities (PWD), including chronically bedridden individuals, unemployable PWD, and allowances for PWD employees, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that PWD are an integral part of society, bringing unique abilities, resilience, and talents.

“MADANI will ensure every citizen is given a second chance to build a better life,” he said.

“Autism Service Centres, established this year in Peninsular Malaysia, will expand operations to Labuan, Sabah, and Sarawak, benefiting 13,000 autistic PWD and their families through integrated support.

“The government is also providing 100 special mobility vans, each capable of carrying up to three wheelchair users and equipped with a wheelchair lift system, to improve accessibility for PWD.”

In addition, the government proposes increasing individual income tax relief for expenses related to screening, early intervention programs, and ongoing rehabilitation for children with disabilities under 18, from RM6,000 to RM10,000.