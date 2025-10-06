Budget 2026 to focus on critical projects and cost of living

KUALA LUMPUR: Budget 2026 will focus on critical projects addressing floods, water supply, and energy issues according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah hopes the budget will also give special attention to cost of living concerns during uncertain economic times.

He stated the government’s focus is on helping the people through these essential projects and support mechanisms.

The Deputy Prime Minister shared these expectations after launching the National Innovation and Commercialisation Expo 2025 at the World Trade Centre.

He also anticipates continued government attention on education and health as core budget components.

Fadillah has expressed confidence that Budget 2026 will continue to prioritise allocations for Sarawak and Sabah.

He believes the government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will increase the existing annual allocation due to the sheer size of both states.

Fadillah added that every state hopes for appropriate funding not only for administration but also for projects addressing local problems.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Finance Minister, will table Budget 2026 in Parliament on Friday, October 10.

Anwar previously stated that Budget 2026 preparations would align with each state’s economic priorities rather than being decided solely by ministers.

This approach aims to ensure steady economic growth while addressing people’s needs, especially regarding the cost of living. – Bernama