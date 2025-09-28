BUDI95 records RM2.6 million in RON95 transactions on first day

KUALA LUMPUR: The BUDI MADANI RON95 initiative recorded RM2.6 million in subsidised petrol transactions on its first day of implementation.

Purchases of RON95 petrol at the subsidised price of RM1.99 per litre amounted to this figure as of 9 pm yesterday.

The Ministry of Finance stated that this amount represented the purchase of approximately 1.3 million litres of petrol by Malaysian Armed Forces and Royal Malaysia Police personnel.

These two groups were the first beneficiaries of the government’s new targeted fuel subsidy scheme.

“Based on field reports, BUDI95 operations have been running smoothly, with the system stable and MyKad readings at petrol station terminals functioning well,” the ministry said in a statement.

The MOF also extended its appreciation to all MAF and PDRM personnel who were the first to benefit from BUDI95.

The initiative will expand to over five million Rahmah Cash Contribution recipients from the B40 group starting midnight tonight.

A full rollout covering 16 million Malaysians with MyKad and valid driving licences is scheduled for September 30.

The BUDI95 portal has recorded 8.1 million users checking their eligibility since its launch on September 25.

Members of the public can refer to the FAQ section on the official BUDI95 portal at www.budimadani.gov.my for further information.

They may also contact the dedicated helpline at 1-300-88-9595 for any queries regarding the subsidy programme. – Bernama