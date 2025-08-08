Cambodia reaffirms commitment to border peace with Malaysia’s support

PHNOM PENH: The Cambodian National Defence Ministry has reaffirmed its dedication to maintaining regional peace through a border ceasefire.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister General Tea Seiha expressed gratitude to Malaysia for spearheading peaceful conflict resolution efforts.

Malaysia played a pivotal role in brokering the July 28 ceasefire after armed clashes erupted between Cambodian and Thai forces on July 24.

“This constructive engagement has contributed significantly to de-escalating tensions, preventing further loss of life and injuries, especially as this lays the foundation for lasting peace and stability in our region,” Seiha stated.

The minister conveyed these remarks in an official letter to Malaysia’s Defence Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khalid Nordin, dated August 8.

He emphasised Cambodia’s commitment to collaborating with Malaysia and other stakeholders to foster peace under ASEAN’s unity framework.

The Cambodia-Thailand General Border Committee Meeting concluded successfully in Kuala Lumpur on August 7 following the ceasefire.

As ASEAN chair, Malaysia provided diplomatic support to ease tensions along the 817-kilometre disputed border in northern Cambodia.

The July 28 ceasefire agreement in Kuala Lumpur halted five days of hostilities between the neighbouring nations.

The GBC emerged from the truce, facilitating deeper diplomatic talks to prevent further escalation of the border dispute. - Bernama