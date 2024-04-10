Chargeman at Penang institute remanded six days over bribery

GEORGE TOWN: A chargeman at an institute in Penang has been remanded for six days until Oct 9 for allegedly soliciting a bribe of RM30,000 in return for securing a civil repair service contract at his workplace.

The remand order against the man in his 30s was issued by Magistrate Mohamad Azlan Basri following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at the George Town Magistrate’s Court today.

According to a source, the suspect, who serves as the project superintendent at the institute, allegedly requested the bribe from a manager of the company that was awarded the civil repair service contract for the institute’s building.

“The suspect reportedly asked the company manager to provide him with RM30,000 in cash during a phone conversation, in return for securing a one-off civil repair service contract worth nearly half a million ringgit,” he said.

The man was subsequently detained in an operation conducted by the Penang MACC around Penaga at about 8 pm yesterday.

It is learnt that the MACC has also seized a Ford Mustang GT Auto valued at approximately RM200,000, a BMW R1200 GS Adventure motorcycle (RM72,000), a Kawasaki 1400 GTR motorcycle (RM40,000) and jewellery worth about RM7,000.

When contacted, Penang MACC director Datuk Mohd Fuad Bee Basrah confirmed the arrest and said the case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009.