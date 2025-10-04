Concessionaires urged to partner with government via wakalah for CSR

BANTING: Concession companies without existing government partnerships for corporate social responsibility initiatives are being encouraged to establish them through the wakalah mechanism.

Selangor Housing and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Borhan Aman Shah stated that CSR initiatives under the Santuni MADANI programme would operate more effectively with concessionaire involvement.

He explained that concessionaires could directly address the needs of eligible zakat recipients through government departments or agencies.

“Wakalah represents one zakat distribution system available for utilisation,” Borhan said during a press conference in Kampung Sungai Lang Baru.

Concessionaires may reclaim up to 30% of their paid zakat to implement their own CSR projects based on recipient needs.

He highlighted various contribution methods including house repairs and funeral van donations beyond simple cash assistance.

Borhan emphasised that CSR under the MADANI government agenda focuses on enhancing village potential through education, economy and social development.

All processes maintain transparency with monitoring and reporting through the Implementation Coordination Unit secretariat.

Reports go directly to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim via the National Development Action Council.

Borhan visited Kampung Sungai Lang Baru residents accompanied by Mohd Iqbal Mohd Noor from the Prime Minister’s Department Property Management Division.

Two houses received repairs supervised by the Property Management Division and Selangor Zakat Board Kuala Langat branch.

Four concessionaires refurbished another house through Putrajaya Bina Sdn Bhd, THP Utara Facilities Sdn Bhd, Ambang Wira Sdn Bhd and Building Lindungan Sdn Bhd.

Santuni MADANI represents a special prime ministerial initiative to improve village potential according to resident needs.

The programme requires department heads to select their own or their spouse’s birthplace village for assistance distribution.

Cabinet approval occurred on May 8, 2024, followed by Santuni MADANI guideline issuance on June 12, 2024. – Bernama