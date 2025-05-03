Couple killed, son injured in road crash at Kuala Kurau

IPOH: A married couple was killed in a road crash involving two vehicles on Jalan Pantai, Batu 9, Batu Piandang near Kuala Kurau this morning.

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Perak Assistant Director (Operations) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said those killed were the driver of a Perodua Kelisa car, aged 59, and his 66-year-old wife.

He said they were pronounced dead by a medical team at the scene and the bodies were handed over to the police for further action.

“Their 13-year-old son was only injured in the crash,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Sabarodzi said a team from the Kuala Kurau Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) was rushed to the scene, about nine kilometres away, after receiving a distress call at 7.29 am.

He said the crash involved the Perodua Kelisa car and a Honda City. However, the driver of the Honda City could not be traced.