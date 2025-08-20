Court for Children closed-door sessions protect minors in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Court for Children proceedings in Malaysia are conducted behind closed doors to safeguard minors’ welfare and ensure fair trials.

Only immediate family members, lawyers, deputy public prosecutors, and court staff can attend these sessions.

The public and media are denied access to protect children’s safety and confidentiality.

Former Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Yaacob Md Sam explained the court’s establishment under Section 11 of the Child Act 2001.

“Children accused of committing criminal offences will face charges under laws such as the Penal Code,“ he stated.

“Cases will be registered and tried in accordance with Act 611, the Child Act 2001.”

He emphasized that revealing child offenders’ identities constitutes an offence under the Act.

Former Magistrate Ahmad Shamil Azad highlighted Section 15 restrictions on media reporting.

“Section 15 prohibits the media from reporting names, addresses or personal details of child offenders,“ he said.

Media cannot publish photographs of children under 18 involved in court cases.

Section 12 requires cases to be held behind closed doors with limited attendance.

“The public is not permitted to enter to protect the identity and safety of the children,“ he added.

Media cannot cover proceedings inside the courtroom during sessions.

Journalists typically wait for statements from family or lawyers after proceedings conclude.

Section 90(1) requires charges to be explained to children in simple language.

“If the child is represented by a lawyer, the responsibility may be delegated,“ Ahmad Shamil noted.

This ensures children understand charges and available options.

The court will inquire about the child’s plea preference during proceedings.

For unrepresented children, the court may assist by asking trial-related questions.

Children must be accompanied by their mother or guardian throughout court proceedings.

Failure to appear may result in punishment under Section 88(2) of the Act.

Penalties include a maximum fine of RM5,000 or imprisonment up to two years.

Former Magistrate Nur’Aminahtul Mardiah Md Nor addressed media ethics.

“Ethical journalists must refrain from photographing child offenders,“ she stated.

Disclosing identifying information constitutes an offence under Section 15(1).

Violations carry a maximum fine of RM10,000 or imprisonment up to five years.

Former Deputy Public Prosecutor Abdul Khaliq Nazeri discussed offence types.

“Child offenders face charges including drug use, theft, and sexual crimes,“ he said.

Special procedures ensure children are not handcuffed and do not sit in the dock. - Bernama