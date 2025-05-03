DEFA negotiations to be finalised by year-end - Liew

KUALA LUMPUR: The Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) negotiations will be finalised by the end of this year, said Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong.

He said the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) identified DEFA as one of the priority economic deliverables under the 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship.

He said that as ASEAN chairman, Malaysia plays a role in driving the main regional economic integration agenda under the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, which emphasises commitment to equitable development and narrowing the development gap.

Towards that end, he said Malaysia emphasised two main approaches to launch the DEFA negotiation process, the first of which is a programme to enhance the policy capabilities of ASEAN member countries.

“The focus (in the first approach) is given to more complex and cutting-edge areas of digitalisation, especially in the use of digital technology, data management and cyber protection in the trade chain.

“The second approach emphasises the implementation of DEFA in stages and phases, as practiced by ASEAN in the formation of the Economic Community, especially in the free trade agreement,” he said in a question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Liew was replying to a question from Datuk Ahmad Amzad Mohamed@Hashim (PN-Kuala Terengganu) about steps Malaysia will pursue to ensure DEPA closes the gap in digital development and inclusive digital transformation efforts among ASEAN countries.

The deputy minister added that DEFA is indeed in line with the national agenda to make the country a digitally driven nation and a regional leader in the digital economy by 2030.

He said this aligns with national policies such as the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint and sectoral policies managed by MITI, namely the National Trade Blueprint and the New Industrial Master Plan 2030.

Hence, Liew said that in ensuring that the nation’s interests and stance are preserved in the DEFA negotiations, implementing initiatives under these policies is used as a basis for preparation.

“The government will continue strategic efforts to ensure the level of readiness of ASEAN countries in finalising the DEFA so that the region and Malaysia remain competitive at the global level, in order to achieve sustainable economic and socio-economic benefits,” he said.