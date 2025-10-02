Diplomatic approach best for detained Sumud Flotilla Malaysians

KOTA TINGGI: A diplomatic approach is the most appropriate method to handle the issue of detained Malaysians participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla mission.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin stated that a military approach cannot be an option because it risks the safety and lives of the detainees.

He emphasised that using military channels is impractical due to the distance and the potential danger to those held by Israeli authorities.

Mohamed Khaled urged the public to understand and fully support the Prime Minister’s diplomatic efforts instead of sensationalising the matter.

He made these comments after officiating the Kota Tinggi District Level Parent, Community and Private Involvement Education Networking and Parent-Teacher Association Town Hall.

The minister stressed that Malaysia lacks direct diplomatic relations with Israel, making third-party negotiation efforts crucial for the welfare of the detained Malaysians.

“That’s why we use diplomatic channels to contact friends like Palestine, Egypt, Turkey and Qatar. If there are meetings, we will attend.

“We want to create relationships... when there are relationships, we become true friends. In times like these, friends will help. That is what diplomacy is all about,” he said.

He also informed that previously, the Malaysian government had been asked by other countries, including Thailand, to help liaise with relevant parties such as Palestine and Egypt in an effort to rescue their prisoners.

In this regard, he said the Prime Minister should be given full space to manage this matter through the diplomatic channels that are being worked on.

“Don’t stir up trouble, don’t demonstrate, we want our people to be safe,” he said.

The GSF humanitarian mission was joined by volunteers from various countries including Malaysia who sailed to Gaza carrying basic aid supplies for Palestinians affected by the Zionist regime’s continuous attacks.

As of 3.39 pm this afternoon, 15 Malaysian volunteers who participated in the humanitarian mission were illegally detained by Israel when the GSF voyage entered the red zone in Gaza waters. - Bernama