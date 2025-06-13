PUTRAJAYA: The mechanism for distributing ploughing and harvesting incentives to padi farmers will be finalised this Monday (June 16), according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM).

In a statement today, the ministry said the matter will be discussed during the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on National Food Security Policy (FSCC).

“It is emphasised that all measures taken are based on engagement with industry players, service providers and padi farmers.

“Further information regarding the incentives will be shared soon,” the statement said.

On June 11 last year, KPKM announced an increase in the ploughing incentive and introduced a harvesting incentive, offering a total of RM210 in cash aid per hectare to padi farmers each season.

The assistance is expected to benefit 130,000 padi farmers across Peninsular Malaysia.

However, Kota Siputeh assemblyman Mohd Ashraf Mustaqim Badrul Munir yesterday claimed that farmers have yet to receive the incentive payments, despite the announcement being made a year ago.

The ministry said it acknowledged the claim and stressed that the MADANI government always prioritises the welfare and interests of padi farmers.

“Various improvements have been and are being planned to ensure that all incentives are distributed fairly, accurately and effectively.

“The MADANI government will not compromise on ensuring the sustainability of the padi sector and the continued well-being of padi farmers,” it said.