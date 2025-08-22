Dr Wan Azizah receives honorary surgery fellowship from RCSEd

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail received the Honorary Fellowship in Surgery from the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh today.

The prestigious recognition acknowledges her decades of service in medicine and public life, including her advocacy for marginalised communities.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament, described the recognition as a great honour not only for herself and her family, but also for her colleagues in the medical fraternity and the nation.

“Please allow me to sincerely thank the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh for this prestigious award,“ she said in her address during the Diploma Ceremony.

She added that “on a personal note, this is a humbling experience and a truly special occasion.”

The Honorary Fellowship is reserved for individuals whose impact goes beyond clinical excellence to encompass leadership, advocacy and service to society.

RCSEd president Professor Rowan Parks presented the award during the ceremony.

An ophthalmologist by training, Dr Wan Azizah reminded the audience that surgeons are the pillars of the healthcare system.

She stated that the standards they uphold define the future of medicine worldwide.

She stressed that professional integrity is non-negotiable, adding that the character displayed and the ethics practised are just as critical as the scalpel in their hands.

Besides Dr Wan Azizah, the ceremony witnessed 125 new diplomates in surgery and dentistry from Malaysia, Singapore, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Egypt, and Nigeria receive their scrolls.

Now in its fourth consecutive year in Kuala Lumpur, the ceremony has become a major international milestone for RCSEd.

The event reflects the college’s close ties with the region’s medical and dental community.

RCSEd, which has been active in Malaysia since 2018, recently relocated its International Office to Putrajaya to expand training, courses and examinations in the region. – Bernama