IPOH: Police have advised the bus driver involved in the crash along the East-West Highway (JRTB) in Gerik, which claimed 15 lives two days ago, not to make any statements to any party.

Perak Police Chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said this is to avoid a situation that could interfere with the police investigation.

He said the 39-year-old driver is currently being treated at the Taiping Hospital.

“The statements by the bus driver could raise various other speculations. Although this country allows freedom of speech, I want him to be patient until it is his turn to give his statement,“ he told a press conference at the Perak Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK), here, today.

The crash, which occurred last Monday, involved a chartered bus carrying Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students travelling from Jertih, Terengganu, to their campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak.

The bus overturned at KM53 of the JRTB, near Tasik Banding, Gerik, resulting in the loss of 15 lives.

The crash also left 33 others injured, including the bus driver, his assistant, and three passengers of the Perodua Alza involved in the collision.

Noor Hisam said the police would record the driver’s statement after being allowed to do so by the hospital.

He said the police had so far recorded the statements of 18 witnesses, including the UPSI students who were involved in the accident.

“We are conducting a detailed investigation which also involves several agencies, including the Perak Malaysian Chemical Department, the Road Transport Department (JPJ), the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (PUSPAKOM) to determine the exact cause of the accident,“ he said.

Touching on the dashboard camera video that recorded the incident, he said the evidence had been sent to the Bukit Aman Forensic Department for analysis.