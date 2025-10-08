‘Education must be prioritised in line with 13MP goals’

PETALING JAYA: Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia education expert Dr Anuar Ahmad said Budget 2026 must put education at the core of national development if Malaysia hopes to achieve the goals of the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

He said the upcoming budget is “no ordinary one”, adding that it would be the first tabled under the 13MP, setting the direction for the nation’s education and social mobility agenda until 2030.

“Chapter 3 of the 13MP focuses on improving social mobility through education.

“There are eight strategies outlined and all of them require strong funding and serious implementation.”

He also said a robust education delivery system is vital to ensure that policies designed in Putrajaya translate into progress in classrooms.

“If a new curriculum is designed at the federal level, it must be properly implemented in schools. Governance must be clear, practical and efficient for quality to improve.”

He urged better coordination among ministries involved in education, from the Education and Higher Education ministries to those overseeing preschool programmes, to prevent duplication and strengthen efficiency.

Anuar said several educational institutions should review and streamline their functions, as some had overlapping or unclear responsibilities.

He cited the National Student Consultative Council as an example, saying its role should be enhanced to support national education goals.

He called on the government to allocate sufficient funds for compulsory early childhood education for five-year-olds under the 13MP framework.

“This means building more preschools, training qualified teachers and possibly helping private preschool operators so that children from low-income families are not

left behind.”

He added that improving English proficiency must also be a priority.

“This could be achieved through hiring more English teachers, providing better learning materials, establishing language labs and implementing programmes involving native English-speaking educators.

“All these efforts require sufficient funding to make a real impact.”

He said the 13MP introduces a new national curriculum that emphasises national identity, socio-emotional learning, literacy, numeracy, digital skills, artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, financial literacy and sustainability.

“To support this shift, Budget 2026 must provide adequate allocations for teacher training, counselling services and new learning programmes in these areas.”

He also proposed reviewing school hours and the operations of specialised institutions, including boarding schools, MRSMs and sports schools, to ensure they remain relevant in developing future talent.

Anuar added that Budget 2026 should not stand apart from the 13MP, but serve as its driving force.

“The budget must be a tool to achieve the objectives of the 13MP, not merely to cover yearly administrative expenses.”

He expressed hope that the government would link education allocations in the budget to the plan’s long-term objectives.

“We hope Budget 2026 would provide a clear direction on whether it supports the 13MP’s goals or simply focuses on short-term needs.”

In Budget 2025, the Education Ministry received RM64.1 billion, the largest allocation in the history of the nation.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will table Budget 2026 in Parliament tomorrow.