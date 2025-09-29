Explain reasons for revised grading, academic urges ministry

PETALING JAYA : The real issue behind claims that the passing grade in the Uasa has been lowered to 20% is not the number itself but the lack of transparency and dialogue with parents, said Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia education expert Dr Anuar Ahmad.

He said poor communication fuels suspicion and weakens trust in the system.

“When parents are not informed, they make assumptions. Schools, the ministry and parents must engage more openly so everyone understands the reasons for any changes,” he told theSun.

He said even if the threshold is lowered, it can be acceptable if there is a clear explanation.

“If the Education Ministry has reduced the pass mark to 20%, parents need to know whether it is because the syllabus is tougher or because the ministry wants to encourage motivation.”

But he warned that a pass mark set too low could backfire.

“If students think 20% is enough, some may not take studying seriously. Education is about building discipline, focus and resilience. A passing grade that’s too low risks students settling for the minimum without developing real skills.”

He stressed that grades should always reflect competency.

“An A should mean mastery of literacy and numeracy. If grades are lowered without matching standards, students may pass without actually being prepared for the next level.”

He noted that while no formal study has proven the link, there appears to be a correlation between grade standards and student mindset.

“Over time, constantly lowering the bar may affect the quality of learning. It could normalise mediocrity.”

Anuar also defended the role of standardised exams.

“UPSR, PMR, PT3 and SPM were checkpoints to measure capability nationwide. We want to know if students in rural Sarawak, for example, are performing at the same level as those in urban centres. Exams help identify which schools or regions are struggling so support can be channelled effectively. They ensure no student is left behind.”

Last December, the National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) urged the ministry to address parents’ concerns circulating online about the alleged 20% pass mark.

NUTP secretary-general Fouzi Singon said the matter had not been formally discussed with the ministry. But he noted the ministry was focused on other urgent issues and stressed that students scoring below 40% clearly need close attention from teachers and parents.

He added that family support remains key to driving motivation.

“Parents worrying about their children’s lack of drive is part of the challenge. Neglect in family education leaves children drifting in their own world. They need guidance from the beginning to master literacy, numeracy, religion and manners,” he said.