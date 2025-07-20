Fadhlina pushes for nationwide GADIS programme to empower female students

KOTA KINABALU: Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek has urged for the nationwide expansion of the ‘Citra Gadis Unggul’ (GADIS) programme, highlighting its role in empowering young girls through education.

She emphasised that early intervention is crucial to unlocking the potential of female students and shaping them into well-rounded individuals.

“This is one of our current priorities...to raise awareness among girls about their right to quality education and their ability to pursue their dreams in life,” she said in a Facebook post.

Fadhlina, a former activist, stressed the transformative power of education. “Having spent years as an activist, I now champion GADIS as a vital empowerment agenda. Only education has the power to transform the future of our children,” she added.

Earlier, she attended the GADIS programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Salaping in Kota Marudu, organised with the Education Ministry’s strategic partners. The event included awareness sessions on reproductive health and mental well-being for students. - Bernama