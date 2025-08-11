Fadil Marsus appointed as new Kuala Lumpur police chief

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Fadil Marsus has been appointed as the new Kuala Lumpur police chief, effective today.

Fadil, previously the Deputy Director of Intelligence/Operations at Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department, replaces Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa.

Rusdi has been reassigned as the Director of Bukit Aman’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department.

The position was temporarily held by Deputy Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad since 18 July.

Rusdi expressed confidence in Fadil’s leadership, stating the appointment reflects trust in his credibility.

“Deliver the best service in fulfilling this trust and never take the confidence given for granted,” Rusdi said.

He spoke during the handover ceremony at Dewan Sri Satria, Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters.

Rusdi added that Fadil’s leadership, supported by the force, will maintain security and public order in the city.

Fadil pledged to leverage his experience to tackle security challenges in the capital.

“We will go all out to achieve PDRM’s vision and mission, optimising all resources for positive outcomes,” he said.

He emphasised active collaboration with the community to ensure safety.

The event marked a smooth transition in leadership for Kuala Lumpur’s police force. - Bernama