Federal Court judge endorses mediation as best path in divorce disputes

PETALING JAYA: Federal Court Judge Datuk Lee Swee Seng has endorsed mediation as the most sensible and holistic way to resolve divorce disputes.

He noted that divorce cases can typically take up to five years to conclude based on his experience as a family court judge in 2015.

Lee emphasised that mediation allows parties to explore solutions beyond strict legal remedies and reach outcomes tailored to their family’s specific needs.

Speaking as a panelist at the 2025 Selangor Bar Law Conference’s session on family law and mediation in matrimonial disputes, he advocated for a less adversarial approach in family law.

He stressed that a more accommodative process benefits families and proposed that litigation should run concurrently with counselling and therapy where appropriate.

“The satisfying mediations are those where the parties agree to put aside their differences and work towards rebuilding their marriage,“ said the judge.

“When reconciliation is chosen, parties commonly agree to withdraw the petition and cross-petition with liberty to file again later.”

Lee stated that courts do not celebrate rapid divorces because preserving the family unit remains the preferred outcome whenever reasonably possible.

He pointed out that children’s lives continue during litigation as they must still grow up, go to school, and be cared for.

“Some children adjust more easily than others, but the emotional toll on the family is often immeasurable,“ he explained.

“The emotional impact of divorce affects every area of the parties’ lives and living arrangements.”

Lee noted that the default posture in litigation where each side wants to win is inappropriate for family disputes.

“When one parent moves out, daily contact between parents and children is disrupted and hostility can escalate,“ he added.

At the event, Chief Justice Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh launched the second edition of “Law and Practice of Family Law in Malaysia”.

The book was co-authored by Lee, Court of Appeal Judge Datin Paduka Evrol Mariette Peters and a team of experts.

Describing the book, the Chief Justice said he was moved by the authors’ honest take on modern relationships.

He noted their insight that marriages often fail not because someone is evil, but because a couple simply cannot make it work anymore.

“Their push for no-fault divorce comes from a place of real compassion, recognising that dragging families through blame games only makes the pain worse, especially for the children caught in between,“ said Wan Ahmad Farid.

“This book feels like it was written by people who have sat across the table from heartbroken parents, frustrated spouses and confused children.”

He stated that family law isn’t really about statutes and precedents but about helping people pick up the pieces and move forward.

“That humanity shines through every page, and I think this book is an invaluable resource for lawyers who want to practise with both excellence and empathy,“ he added. – Bernama