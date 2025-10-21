Federal Court sentences brothers to 32 years jail for suitcase murders

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court has overturned the acquittal of two Indian brothers for the murder of a couple whose bodies were discovered in suitcases six years ago.

A three-judge panel led by Court of Appeal President Datuk Abu Bakar Jais convicted Sagar Sharma, 30, and Shubham Sharma, 25, of the murders of Lim Ah Kee, 79, and Tan Siew Mee, 52.

The brothers were each sentenced to 32 years in prison and 12 strokes of the cane.

The court ordered their prison sentences to begin from the date of their arrest on September 29, 2019.

Federal Court judges Datuk Nordin Hassan and Tan Sri Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh unanimously allowed the prosecution’s appeal against the earlier acquittal.

Justice Abu Bakar stated that overwhelming circumstantial evidence proved the brothers’ involvement in the murders.

The brothers, both former security guards, were originally convicted and sentenced to death by the Shah Alam High Court in November 2022.

The murders occurred at a house in Jalan USJ21/10, Selangor, between 8 pm on August 23, 2019, and 3.20 am the following day.

The Court of Appeal overturned the High Court’s decision and acquitted the pair in November last year.

Tan’s body was discovered inside a suitcase by a telecommunications worker in a drain near Persiaran Klang and Persiaran Kuala Selangor.

Lim’s body, also concealed in a suitcase, was later found in a separate drain along Jalan Putra Bestari 2/5 in Putra Heights.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Eyu Ghim Siang argued that overwhelming circumstantial evidence pointed to the brothers as the perpetrators.

He stated both respondents were seen handling the suitcases later found to contain the victims’ bodies.

The prosecutor noted the brothers had been the only individuals living in the same house as the couple.

Lawyer Afifuddin Ahmad Hafifi defended the earlier acquittal, arguing the prosecution’s case lacked sufficient evidence for murder conviction. – Bernama