FINAS to study co-production fund for TV content in ASEAN market

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia will examine the need to establish a dedicated co-production fund for television formats.

FINAS chief executive officer Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib said this effort aims to strengthen support for the local content industry while tapping into ASEAN market potential.

Expanding the co-production fund to include television content is expected to enhance collaboration within the regional creative industry.

This initiative will also open doors for Malaysian producers to enter international markets through new business opportunities.

Azmir noted that approximately 80% of companies receiving production licenses annually create content for television and over-the-top platforms.

“We have already announced the co-production fund for films, so it is only fitting that this incentive be extended to the entire sector, including television,“ he stated.

FINAS will thoroughly examine this matter before bringing it to the ministry level for further consideration.

The proposed television co-production fund aims to empower Malaysia’s television content industry to grow and compete globally.

This effort will also strengthen Malaysia’s position as a leading creative industry player within the ASEAN region.

Approximately 200 participants are expected to attend the ASEAN Film and Television Summit 2025 in Kuala Lumpur.

The summit will bring together leading figures from film, television, and youth sectors across Southeast Asia.

A key highlight will be the Co-Production Forum serving as a platform for exchanging ideas and exploring collaborative opportunities.

The Malaysian Television Producers Association will organise a pitching session as the summit’s strategic partner.

Five producers will benefit from the International Participation and Promotional Fund through this initiative.

These selected producers will receive incentives of up to 50,000 Malaysian ringgit each.

FINAS will support funded producers by helping them bring their ideas to international platforms like film festivals.

Azmir specifically mentioned festivals in Busan, South Korea and Jogjakarta, Indonesia as potential platforms for these pitches. – Bernama