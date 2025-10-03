Fishermen retain original subsidies alongside new BUDI95 benefits

MUAR: Fishermen nationwide continue receiving their original fuel subsidies despite the government’s implementation of targeted fuel assistance.

Malaysian Fisheries Development Board chairman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil confirmed that approximately 112,000 registered fishermen maintain their existing subsidy benefits.

He noted that fishermen actually gain additional advantages through the BUDI MADANI 95 initiative that reduces their transportation expenses to petrol stations.

Boat owners using petrol particularly benefit from subsidised fuel prices as low as RM1.99 per litre for their operational needs.

These savings should ultimately enhance productivity and increase fish output through reduced operational costs.

Faiz spoke during a press conference following his meet-and-greet event with local fishermen in Muar.

The event included the presentation of two generator units to the Muar Fishermen’s Association through development grant assistance.

Registered boat owners currently receive the Fishermen’s Diesel and Petrol Subsidy Scheme benefit at RM1.65 per litre.

They also obtain a monthly Fishermen’s Cost of Living Allowance amounting to RM300 alongside their fuel subsidies.

Faiz encouraged fishermen to explore aquaculture opportunities through freshwater or marine fish farming projects.

He emphasised that aquaculture represents a promising new avenue for increasing national fish supply.

Marine resources face gradual decline due to various development activities affecting fishing zones.

Coastal development projects including sea reclamation can significantly impact traditional fishing areas and catch volumes. – Bernama