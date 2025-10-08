Five to seven heavy rain episodes expected during northeast monsoon

KOTA BHARU: The Malaysian Meteorological Department predicts five to seven episodes of heavy continuous rain throughout the 2025/2026 Northeast Monsoon season.

This monsoon period is expected to begin in early November and continue until March 2026.

Director-General Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip stated that heavy rainfall will primarily impact Kelantan, Terengganu, and Pahang during the initial phase from November to December 2025. Johor, Sabah, and Sarawak may experience continuous heavy rain episodes during December 2025 and January 2026.

He emphasised the critical importance of integrated readiness beyond just weather forecasting.

Effective management of logistics, communications, resources, and swift response actions during disasters is essential for community safety.

Met Malaysia currently operates an extensive network of weather monitoring stations to enhance real-time detection capabilities.

This network includes 32 main meteorological stations, 382 automatic and conventional weather stations, and 18 weather radar stations.

The system also comprises eight upper air stations, six Wind Shear Detection System stations, and three meteorological satellite receiver stations.

This comprehensive infrastructure enables real-time detection of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds across the country.

Dr Mohd Hisham highlighted that these monitoring capabilities significantly strengthen national preparedness for potential weather-related disasters.

He made these remarks following the 2025 National Climate Forum and Disaster Readiness event held in Kota Bharu. – Bernama