Flak for lecturer over ‘teach them later’ gaffe

PETALING JAYA: Sarawak Education, Innovation and Talent Development Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee has criticised Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (Upsi) associate professor Azizah Zain over her remarks suggesting children should not be taught English at an early age.

Annuar said Malaysia should emulate Singapore’s approach by preserving the mother tongue while ensuring proficiency in English.

“Bear in mind that the main reason we are far behind Singapore is because we switched our medium of instruction to Malay. We need to follow Singapore – upholding the mother tongue is a must and mastering English is also compulsory,” he said in response to Azizah’s comments that were reported by The Borneo Post Online.

Azizah, a senior lecturer in the Upsi early childhood education department, had argued that children should first master Malay up to the age of seven or eight before learning other languages.

She emphasised that Malay must be firmly established as both the mother tongue and national language, adding that children more comfortable in English could lose touch with the values and nuances embedded in Malay.

“Malay is not merely a means of communication, it embodies our cultural identity,” she said, adding that the greatest loss lies in children becoming increasingly alienated from Malay language and culture.

Annuar countered that Azizah’s concern appears more focused on protecting Malay than preparing students for global competitiveness.

“Do not blame English for causing the erosion of the nation’s cultural identity. The main cause is upbringing and unchecked outside influences. By teaching them English, you open up the world to them,” he said, highlighting that English is not only a global language but also essential for trade and commerce.