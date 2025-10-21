Four-year-old girl dies of heat stroke after being left in car

KOTA BHARU: A four-year-old girl has died from heat stroke after being left inside a car in Tanah Putih, Gua Musang.

Gua Musang District Police Chief Supt Sik Choon Foo confirmed the child was discovered unconscious within the vehicle.

Police received an emergency report about the discovery at 3.50 pm yesterday from a man who found the girl.

The victim was immediately transported to Gua Musang Hospital for medical attention.

Medical professionals pronounced the child dead upon arrival at the hospital facility.

A post-mortem examination conclusively determined heat stroke as the official cause of death.

Authorities are investigating the case under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

The police have classified the incident as a sudden death while continuing their investigation.

Sik strongly advised the public to refrain from speculation about the tragic incident.

Parents and guardians received reminders about constant child safety vigilance.

Officials emphasized never leaving children unattended inside vehicles under any circumstances.

Anyone with relevant information should contact Gua Musang Police Station at 09-9121222.

Alternative reporting options include visiting the nearest police station with information. – Bernama