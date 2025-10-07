Freak storm damages eight houses in Raub district

KUANTAN: Houses in several areas of Raub were damaged following heavy rain and storms which hit the district this afternoon.

Raub Civil Defence Force officer Captain Samasuddin Kambade said the storm at about 3 pm affected eight houses in Kampung Melayu Sempalit, Taman Amalina Lestari and Jalan Lipis.

He said the strong winds damaged roofs, bedrooms and kitchens of the houses while no casualties were reported in the incident.

As at 10 pm, only eight houses were reported to be affected and the Raub APM has gone to the location to obtain information and deliver food kits as well as carry out cleaning work.

Kuantan police chief ACP Ashari Abu Samah said heavy rains from 6 pm caused several areas to be flooded, including Taman Perumahan Galing, Kampung Galing and Jalan Stadium.

He stated that several officers from the Kuantan police station were on site to monitor the situation. – Bernama