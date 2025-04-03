​KUALA LUMPUR: Last year’s 5.1 per cent gross domestic product (GDP) growth and Bursa Malaysia’s positive performance had indeed benefitted the rakyat, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said investor confidence also pushed the FBM KLCI to increase by 12.9 per cent to reach 1,642 points in 2024, the highest level since 2020.

“Last year’s 5.1 per cent (GDP) was among the highest in the region.

“This (Bursa) performance has resulted in the (dividend) of our Amanah Saham Bumiputera (ASB) being the highest in five years (and) the (dividend) of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) at 6.3 per cent, the highest since 2017,“ he said during the Prime Minister’s Question Time session in Dewan Rakyat today.

He said this in reply to a question from Datuk Awang Hashim (PN-Pendang) who asked about the value and growth rate of real and nominal GDP for the years 2022, 2023 and 2024.

ASB recently announced a total income distribution of 5.75 sen per unit, the highest in five years.

The EPF has announced a higher 2024 dividend rate of 6.30 per cent for both types of savings, conventional and shariah - the highest since 2017.

“In terms of macroeconomic achievements in 2024, we can feel a little relieved. The first, growth. Second, low inflation of 1.8 per cent. Third, gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) increased by 12 per cent, which means investment growth increased by 12 per cent,“ said Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister.

He said the achievement also benefitted the people, such as creating job opportunities for 120,000 people, enabling the government to increase the salary retirement system and Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR).