Gig Workers Bill 2025 gains broad union support in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: A coalition of trade unions and professional associations representing millions of workers nationwide has voiced strong support for the tabling of the Gig Workers Bill 2025, calling it a historic moment in Malaysia’s labour law landscape.

In a joint statement today, the coalition said the bill marks the first time over 1.2 million gig workers in Malaysia will be formally recognised under the law.

“This move opens a new chapter in protecting the rights and welfare of workers, while fostering a more equitable, sustainable, and inclusive employment ecosystem,” the statement said.

The coalition comprises the Malaysian e-Hailing Alliance, Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC), Union Network International Malaysia Labour Council (UNIMLC), Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (CUEPACS), the Professional Film Workers Association of Malaysia (PROFIMA), and the National Association of Sign Language Interpreters and Translators (MyBIM).

They urged all Members of Parliament to support the bill to ensure gig workers’ voices are heard, their rights protected, and their future enshrined in national labour laws.

The coalition welcomed the bill’s four key pillars, namely a clear legal definition of gig workers to eliminate ambiguity in employment status; guaranteed income and fair pay rates; a dedicated tribunal for dispute resolution; and mandatory social protection schemes.

“With this legislation, Malaysia stands to become one of the first 15 countries in the world to formally define and protect gig workers,” the statement noted.

The coalition also thanked the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) for its comprehensive engagement process, which involved more than 37 consultation sessions with stakeholders, including gig workers, platform providers, unions, government agencies, and state governments.

“This inclusive approach reflects the spirit of Malaysia MADANI, which upholds social justice and inclusivity,” it added.

In a separate statement, the Social Security Organisation (PERKESO) said the Gig Workers Bill 2025 could be a turning point in addressing social justice gaps within the informal employment sector.

According to data from the Self-Employment Social Security Scheme (LINDUNG Kendiri) for 2024, only 304,625 gig workers, or a mere 25.4%, actively contributed to social protection.

Despite their small share among contributors, gig workers accounted for 28.6% of total benefits disbursed under the Self-Employment Social Security Act 2017 (Act 789) during the same period, a statistic PERKESO described as alarming.

“This figure underscores the critical need for robust social protection among gig workers.

“The tabling of the bill is indeed a landmark step aligned with the LINDUNG branding agenda to uphold their rights, welfare, and dignity as key drivers of the digital economy,” PERKESO stated.

The bill was tabled for first reading in Parliament yesterday by Human Resources Minister Steven Sim. – Bernama