Government ensures rural inclusion in Malaysia’s digital agenda

KUCHING: The government will ensure rural communities are not left behind in the nation’s push for digitalisation, aligning with Malaysia’s goal to become an Artificial Intelligence nation by 2030.

Deputy Minister of Digital Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong stated that initiatives like the Digital Community Roadshow Programme are expanding rural understanding, skills, and economic opportunities in the digital world.

He emphasised that the programme reflects the government’s resolve to popularise the digitalisation agenda and ensure rural communities benefit from national digital development.

“This Digital Community Roadshow Programme is not merely a symbolic or casual event,“ he said at the programme’s official launch ceremony at Rumah Johnson Jangu in Sibuti near Miri.

Ugak added that bringing technology closer to rural communities is essential for building Malaysia as a resilient, equitable, and inclusive AI Nation by 2030.

He stressed that digital skills are now a basic necessity for increasing opportunities in education, business, and rural economic development.

His ministry, through agencies like MyDIGITAL Corporation and MYNIC Berhad, is strengthening efforts to educate the public to be digitally literate and adopt a digital first mindset.

Ugak noted that the implementation of Digital AgTech by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation has had a major impact on the country’s agricultural sector.

He explained that technologies like drones, Internet of Things, and big data help farmers save costs, monitor crops, and increase agricultural output.

This technological adoption contributes significantly to national food security and strengthens the rural economy. – Bernama