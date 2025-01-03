ALOR SETAR: The government remains committed to safeguarding the welfare and well-being of Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) veterans, who sustained disabilities while on duty, ensuring that their children are not neglected, said Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari.

He said that the government, through the ATM Veterans Affairs Department (JHEV), recognises the challenges faced by veterans who can no longer work due to service-related injuries, particularly in supporting their families and financing their children’s higher education.

“The government deeply values the sacrifices of ATM veterans. As such, the Ministry of Defence, through JHEV, has enhanced several benefits, including educational assistance for veterans’ children. The education allowance for children of disabled pension recipients has been significantly increased, from RM200 - RM685 per year to RM1,600 - RM5,400 per year, depending on the level of education.

“This marks an increase of 700 to 800 per cent from the previous rate. Regardless of the injuries they sustain in service, the government must uphold its responsibility to these veterans and their families, ensuring that their children’s education is not compromised,“ he said after the Kedah ATM veterans’ disability compensation (GHU) presentation ceremony, yesterday.

During the ceremony, 34 ATM veterans, who sustained injuries during operations or high-risk training, received GHU benefits, while eight recipients, comprising veterans’ children, were presented with laptops.

Adly said that the distribution of GHU benefits to over 1,800 ATM veterans, originally scheduled for completion before Ramadan, will now be finalised before Aidilfitri due to logistical challenges, particularly in Sabah and Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Aishah Humairah Abd Rahim, 19, a Diploma in Building Surveying student at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Seri Iskandar, Perak, expressed her gratitude for receiving a laptop, despite the passing of her father, Abd Rahim Mat Isa, in 2023, due to a heart attack, at the age of 63.

“I am truly grateful for this donation, which will be a great help to us as children of military veterans, many of whom are still studying. I plan to give this laptop to my sister, as she needs it more for her Bachelor’s Degree programme at UiTM Puncak Alam,” she said.

Corporal (Rtd) Abd Razak Saad, 66, from Sungai Petani, who lost his left leg up to the ankle during Ops Gubir in 1986, also expressed his appreciation to the ministry for continuing to support veterans who were injured while serving in the armed forces.

“I served as a soldier for 21 years, and during the operation, I lost my left leg after stepping on a booby trap. I retired in 1999. Several of my comrades who were part of the same operation also lost their legs.

“I am very grateful for these contributions and benefits, as they help ease the burden, especially with the rising cost of living. This support will also assist in meeting my needs ahead of Ramadan and Aidilfitri,“ he said.