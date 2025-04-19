BACHOK: The government is planning to develop technology and artificial intelligence (AI)-based applications to make it easier for the public to access services at government counters, said Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

He said that the proposal is part of a long-term plan to ensure that services provided by key government agencies, such as the Road Transport Department, Immigration Department and National Registration Department, remain efficient and of high quality.

He added that the government is constantly seeking new methods to reduce reliance on physical counter services by leveraging technology and AI.

“We are working towards developing more user-friendly applications, so that the public can access government services without needing to be physically present at service counters,” he said.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan said this after the closing ceremony of the PSD - National Institute of Public Administration’s (INTAN) Tautan Perdana initiative at Sekolah Kebangsaan Telaga Ara, here, today. The event was also attended by INTAN director Datuk Dr Mohd Zabri Yusoff.

In a separate development, Wan Ahmad Dahlan said that the first phase of the civil service job rotation initiative - involving officers at government service counters - has been completed, across various departments and agencies.

“We recognise the importance of implementing job rotations, as keeping an officer in one place for too long can lead to issues such as leakages and inefficiencies.

“This is a continuous process. We can’t rotate all counter officers at once, as it could disrupt operations. Therefore, the implementation will proceed in stages, involving multiple departments,” he said.

On Feb 13, the PSD announced that around 1,000 civil servants have been involved in the job rotation since it began in August last year.