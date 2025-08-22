Govt programme brings services directly to remote Orang Asli villages

GUA MUSANG: The Kembara Merdeka Be Ades Ma Kampung programme has delivered essential government services directly to remote Orang Asli communities across three villages.

This collaborative initiative involved the Social Welfare Department, the National Registration Department, and the Ministry of Health working together.

Over one thousand Orang Asli residents from Pos Hau, Pos Belatim, and Pos Balar received assistance through this programme.

Temiar tribe member Anjang Ayeh expressed gratitude for the programme bringing government counter services directly to their villages.

He explained that MOH personnel assessed his daughter Rosmawati Anjang in Kampung Redip and identified her learning disorder.

This diagnosis now enables her to receive monthly welfare assistance from the Social Welfare Department.

Anjang had long awaited this assessment but faced transportation difficulties due to their remote location.

“My daughter appears physically normal, but behaves like a child,” he told reporters.

“She only makes friends with those aged seven to ten and struggles to socialise with adults.”

Another resident Angah Asang felt relieved after helping his ailing mother replace her identity card.

“It was previously challenging to bring my mother to town due to her condition,” he said.

The Chairman of the Orang Asli Village Security and Development Committee expressed gratitude for the government’s acknowledgement of rural challenges.

Galas assemblyman Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim emphasised the ongoing focus on ensuring remote communities receive government benefits.

He noted that many Orang Asli find it difficult to travel to towns despite living far from urban centres. – Bernama