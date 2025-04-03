KUALA LUMPUR: The Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) centre in Gua Musang is expected to commence operations in the third quarter of this year, according to the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW).

It said the South Kelantan Development Authority (KESEDAR) is currently upgrading a building to serve as a TVET training centre for targeted groups, particularly youths, including the second generation of settlers in the South Kelantan region.

“In the initial phase, training programmes will be implemented through strategic collaboration with qualified and accredited training providers,” KKDW said in a written reply published on Parliament’s website today.

The ministry was responding to a question from Gua Musang Member of Parliament Mohd Azizi Abu Naim regarding the status of the proposed TVET institution in Gua Musang, previously announced by the Rural and Regional Development Minister, to provide training and job opportunities for KESEDAR settlers’ children.

It added that KESEDAR plans to expand the training centre under the 13th Malaysia Plan by developing a more comprehensive and recognised training facility to meet long-term needs.

According to KKDW, the centre is expected to produce at least 200 skilled and semi-skilled workers from among local youths, including the Orang Asli community.