High Court dismisses Kampung Sungai Baru residents’ eviction appeal

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court today dismissed an appeal by 23 residents of Kampung Sungai Baru to set aside a prior court decision dismissing their application to stay a writ of possession issued on June 4.

Residents’ counsel Datuk Rosal Azimin Ahmad stated that one ground for the dismissal was that the eviction had already been executed.

He informed the media that the Court dismissed the appeal with costs of 10,000 ringgit.

Proceedings occurred in chambers before Judge Su Tiang Joo and were also attended by another lawyer representing the residents, Azura Mokhtar.

Rosal Azimin added that residents have been granted an opportunity to write to the developer’s solicitors to request permission to retrieve their belongings.

He confirmed they will seek further instructions from their clients regarding the 30-day statutory time limit for filing an appeal.

According to the notice of appeal, the 23 residents are appealing against High Court senior assistant registrar Qasiratul Jannah Usmani Othman’s decision.

That decision dismissed their application to stay a writ of possession issued on June 4 and its enforcement on July 15.

The residents named the developer KL City Gateway Sdn Bhd, formerly known as Ritzy Gloss Sdn Bhd, as the respondent in the appeal.

Media reports on September 11 described a tense situation at Kampung Sungai Baru after several residents facing eviction refused to vacate their homes.

The land acquisition process for Kampung Sungai Baru, involving 67 terrace houses and 14 apartment blocks known as Pangsapuri Sungai Baru, commenced in 2016. – Bernama