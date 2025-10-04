Home Ministry bans two publications

PUTRAJAYA: The Home Ministry (KDN) has gazetted a prohibition order under the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 (Act 301) against two publications that may jeopardise public order and interest, effective March 10.

In a statement today, KDN said the two titles are “The Goal of The Wise: The Gospel of The Riser of The Family of Mohammed” by Abdullah Hashem and “Suka Duka Perjalanan Dhul-Qarnain/ Cyrus The Great dan Iskandar Agung”.

“The prohibition order on both publications is in accordance with subsection 7(1) of Act 301, which strictly bans the printing, importing, reproduction, publishing, sale, production, circulation, distribution, or possession of these titles, as they could harm public order or interest in Malaysia,” the statement read.

The ministry explained that the prohibition order was implemented based on the principle of control and prevention to mitigate any potential threats or harm before they occur.

“At the same time, the public is also made aware of unwanted publications deemed unsuitable for general reading,” the statement added.

KDN also reminded the public that under subsection 8(2) of Act 301, it is an offence to print, import, produce, reproduce, publish, sell, distribute, circulate, offer for sale, or possess prohibited publications for any purpose.

Those convicted may face imprisonment of up to three years, a fine not exceeding RM20,000, or both, it said.

“The government remains committed to regulatory measures and enforcement related to printing presses and publications, particularly to prevent the spread of elements, ideologies or movements that could threaten public safety and order,” it said.