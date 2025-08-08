Indian national arrested in Labuan for domestic violence

LABUAN: Police have arrested a 34-year-old Indian national in connection with a brutal domestic violence incident that left his wife and 10-year-old son seriously injured in Kampung Tanjung Aru early yesterday (Aug 7) morning.

Labuan deputy police chief DSP Robin @ Ridzuan Ismail said the incident occurred at about 1.25 am, following a heated argument between the suspect and his 38-year-old wife.

“The suspect allegedly struck her (wife) with a glass liquor bottle, causing injuries to her nose, mouth and the back of her head.

“Their son, who tried to intervene, suffered a severe laceration to his left cheek. Both victims are receiving treatment at Labuan Hospital,” he said in a statement to Bernama today.

Robin said a Criminal Investigation Department team from the Labuan district police headquarters arrested the suspect at 8 pm the same day.

The suspect has been remanded until Aug 13 to assist in investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment, a fine, or whipping upon conviction.

“Labuan police take all forms of domestic violence seriously and will not compromise when dealing with crimes involving physical abuse against women and children,” Robin added. - Bernama