Indian socioeconomic development and defence readiness in Dewan Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR: The MADANI Government’s efforts to improve the Indian community’s socioeconomic status and enhance national defence readiness takes centre stage in the Dewan Rakyat today.

S. Kesavan (PH-Sungai Siput) questioned the Prime Minister on the government’s strategies through MITRA to holistically drive Indian socioeconomic development.

Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PN-Pasir Mas) sought clarity on Malaysia’s defence preparedness amid rising global and regional geopolitical uncertainties.

Tan Hong Pin (PH-Bakri) raised concerns over the progress in resolving 11,000 pending citizenship applications by June 2025.

Lim Lip Eng (PH-Kepong) pressed the Higher Education Minister on actions against 400,000 PTPTN defaulters owing RM5 billion after a decade.

Lim also inquired about targeted loan waivers for the hardcore poor under PTPTN’s repayment scheme.

Datuk Shamshulkahar Mohd Deli (BN-Jempol) questioned the Communications Minister on regulating AI and labelling AI-generated content.

The session concluded with ministers delivering winding-up speeches on the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

A total of 161 MPs participated in the eight-day debate on the 13MP, which began on August 4.

The 13MP, themed ‘Redesigning Development’, was tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on July 31.

The plan includes an RM611 billion investment allocation for the 2026 to 2030 period.

The current Dewan Rakyat session will continue until August 28. - Bernama