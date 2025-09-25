Iskandar Malaysia Studios powers RM1.2 billion film industry

ISKANDAR PUTERI: In just over a decade, Iskandar Malaysia Studios (IMS) has become a powerhouse for filmmaking in the region, recording more than 100 productions with a total value of RM1.2 billion.

The sprawling 32-hectare complex in Persiaran Layar Perak has hosted projects from China, the United States, Singapore, and Malaysia itself since opening in 2014.

“Beyond the numbers, these productions have created over 20,000 local job opportunities. We’re committed to further upskilling our local crew to meet international standards,” IMS Chief Executive Officer Rashid Karim told Bernama after the official launch of the studio’s new hospital and police station sets here today.

IMS already boasts world-class facilities, including film soundstages, television studios, water tanks, and permanent sets.

Looking ahead, the studio plans to expand with airplane cabins, cockpits, prisons, trains, courtrooms, and traditional Malay villages — all set to be completed within two years.

To keep pace with global trends, IMS will also swap green screens for led walls, enabling cutting-edge virtual production.

National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) Chairman Datuk Hans Isaac, who officiated the event, praised IMS for providing authentic set alternatives.

“It’s often difficult to secure real hospital or police station locations for filming. Having these purpose-built sets is a game-changer,” he said.

Hans added that Malaysia today offers filmmakers a competitive, industry-friendly environment with skilled professionals in cinematography, makeup, and special effects.

“Some productions withdraw for reasons unrelated to Malaysia, but this has created a misconception that filming here is difficult.

“The reality is, Malaysia now welcomes all types of productions — from mid-budget shoots to blockbuster films,” he stressed. - Bernama