KUALA LUMPUR: Japan and Malaysia are poised to co-create a sustainable and commercially viable space ecosystem, aiming to address key societal challenges in both countries while jointly working toward a better future.

Nakamura Takehiro, director of Bangkok office, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), said this shared ambition builds on decades of collaboration between JAXA and the Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA), most recently reinforced by a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) in 2023.

“JAXA is proud to contribute to this shared vision by advancing research and applications of space-based data, supporting satellite development capabilities, and providing technical expertise and cooperation to bolster national space ecosystems.

“This includes active support for long-term national strategies such as Malaysia Space Exploration 2030 (MSE2030). Under this policy, Malaysia aims to position its space sector as a key driver of competitiveness, sovereignty, and national well-being,“ he said in a statement.

The MSE2030 policy is designed to reduce costs, improve service delivery, and drive innovation across sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, construction, environmental management, and mining, leveraging space technology to support national development.

“The signing of the MoC between JAXA and MYSA marks a significant step forward in supporting implementation and affirms the deepening of bilateral cooperation between Japan and Malaysia through space activities,” he said.

Takehiro also highlighted the strong potential of the bilateral partnership, showcased during the Technomart Malaysia-Japan: Space Tech Collaboration event held at the Malaysia Pavilion during Expo 2025 Osaka on May 15, 2025.

Technomart was more than just a showcase of capabilities—it was a strategic platform designed to promote tangible business outcomes across a broad range of sectors.

These included technologies, products, services, and solutions in satellite-based Earth observation aimed at addressing social challenges; the development and manufacturing of small satellites; rocket launch services and launch site infrastructure for satellite deployment; and emerging ventures in lunar exploration.

“As Malaysia continues to invest in its industrial base and develop future-ready talent, and as Japan ventures to pursue deeper international partnerships, both countries are well-positioned to lead the next wave of space innovation, by addressing regional social challenges based on cooperation, technology, and trust, working together toward a future of shared prosperity,” added Takehiro.