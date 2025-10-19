Jayanti Buddhist Temple donates RM204,000 ambulance to St. John

KUALA LUMPUR: The Jayanti Buddhist Temple in Pudu has donated an ambulance to St. John Ambulance Malaysia (Federal Territory) to strengthen emergency response services in the capital.

Temple advisor Datuk Seri Boon Som Inong stated the ambulance, valued at over 204,000 ringgit, was funded through donations from Buddhist devotees.

He expressed hope that this contribution would assist St. John Ambulance in helping accident victims and those in need, especially during busy festive seasons.

The ambulance handover ceremony was also attended by St. John Ambulance Federal Territory Deputy Commander Datuk Koh Mui Tee and Selangor Buddhist Association president Prasert Eh Chai.

Boon highlighted that the temple regularly conducts charitable activities, including distributing essential items to the needy.

He confirmed that this ambulance donation represents the temple’s largest charitable contribution to date.

Meanwhile, Koh stated the additional ambulance will significantly enhance their services, particularly for patient transfers and hospital emergency responses.

This collaboration demonstrates community support for vital emergency medical services in Kuala Lumpur. – Bernama