JKR to obtain geotechnical report on Ayer Itam landslide for slope stability

GEORGE TOWN: The Public Works Department will collaborate with the Penang Island City Council to obtain a geotechnical report on the landslide incident at Jalan Paya Terubong.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi stated that the findings would serve as an important guide to ensure greater slope stability and prevent recurrence risks.

He confirmed that Penang JKR took immediate action by covering the slope area with canvas as an early measure to reduce further landslide risks.

“The government through JKR will continue to give priority to public safety, especially in high-risk slope areas,” he said in an official Facebook post.

Nanta added that his ministry would closely monitor developments and ensure remedial works proceed quickly for resident well-being.

He expressed appreciation to all agencies involved for their prompt response to the incident.

Heavy rain lasting more than three hours caused the landslide in the slope area near the residential neighbourhood. – Bernama