Johor flood evacuees rise while Perak and Kedah numbers decline

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Johor has deteriorated with increasing numbers of evacuees while Perak and Kedah have experienced declines this afternoon.

Johor’s flash flood victims in Pontian rose to 159 individuals from 46 families by 4 pm today from 107 people across 33 families recorded this morning.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman confirmed all victims are sheltered at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Melayu Raya temporary relief centre opened at 6 am.

Affected villages include Kampung Melayu Raya, Kampung Paya Embun, Kampung Pak Kalib, Kampung Seri Menanti, and Kampung Maju Jaya.

Perak’s evacuee count in Larut, Matang and Selama district decreased to 170 individuals from 52 families by 4 pm from 210 people across 68 families this morning.

The state disaster committee confirmed all victims remain at the same four relief centres in Taiping.

Nine individuals from five families are housed at Dewan Serbaguna Taman Kaya after relocation from Taman Pengkalan Makmur, Taman Pengkalan Setia, and Kampung Sentosa.

Sekolah Kebangsaan Simpang relief centre accommodates 89 evacuees from 27 families serving Taman Mawar, Taman Simpang Makmur, Taman Indah, Kampung Jelapang Jaya, and Taman Kota Jaya.

Sekolah Kebangsaan Matang shelters 25 people from six families covering Kampung Matang Jambu and Kampung Telok Kertang.

Sekolah Kebangsaan Matang Gelugor continues housing 47 individuals from 14 families from Kampung Matang Pasir and Kampung Matang Gelugor.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department forecasts rain tonight in Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, and Kinta districts with fair weather expected elsewhere.

Kedah’s evacuee numbers at a single relief centre in Pokok Sena fell to 91 individuals from 26 families this afternoon from 200 people across 50 families this morning.

Kedah Civil Defence Force deputy director Major Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain confirmed all evacuees at Pokok Sena Multipurpose Hall are from Taman Puteri and Kampung Sungai Durian in Mukim Gajah Mati.

He reported no rivers in the state have reached dangerous levels with only five rivers currently at alert status.

The alert-level rivers include Sungai Muda in Ampang Jajar, Sungai Ketil in Kampung Bongor, Sungai Bata in Kampung Bata, Sungai Naka in Naka, and Sungai Kedah at the Department of Highways.

These floods resulted from heavy rain beginning at 2.00 pm yesterday with only one relief centre remaining operational currently. – Bernama