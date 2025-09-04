KUALA LUMPUR: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) seized a Lamborghini Aventador driven by a Chinese national without a licence during a special integrated operation on Jalan Bangsar here yesterday.

It is understood that the 28-year-old content creator was driving the car to his home in Damansara Heights with his girlfriend after attending the launching of a fast-food restaurant in Kepong.

Kuala Lumpur JPJ director Hamidi Adam said the luxury car was among 27 vehicles seized during the operation, which began at 8 pm.

“We checked 1,627 vehicles, and from that number, 211 vehicles were subjected to enforcement action. We also seized 24 motorcycles, two commercial vehicles, and one car.

“We issued 463 compound notices for various offences such as driving without a licence, no vocational licence, no road tax, no insurance, and vehicle modifications,” he told a press conference here.

Hamidi said 115 officers and personnel from various agencies, including the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT), the Immigration Department (JIM) and the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) were involved in the operation.

“JSPT inspected 60 vehicles and issued 30 summonses, JIM inspected 29 foreign nationals and detained one man and two Indonesian women. Two men and one woman were detained for testing positive for cannabis,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hamidi said the department had issued 4,559 notices for various road offences during the 14-day special operation for Aidilfitri, which began on March 24 and ended yesterday (April 8).

“A total of 15,490 vehicles were inspected at major locations around the capital, including Terminal Bersepadu Selatan, Terminal Bersepadu Gombak, highways, and main roads.

“Enforcement action was taken against 1,729 vehicles, and 24 vehicles were seized under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333),” he added.