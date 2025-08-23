JPPKK to integrate AI and new tech in TVET for 4IR readiness

IPOH: The Department of Polytechnic Education and Community Colleges (JPPKK) will ensure that graduates of the Technical Education and Vocational Training (TVET) programme remain relevant and ready to face the challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) era.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Faculty of Artificial Intelligence adviser Prof Emeritus Datuk Ir Ts Dr Zainai Mohamed said various strategic initiatives have been implemented to ensure this is achieved.

He said among them is the progressive integration of new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and cloud computing into the curriculum and teaching and learning (T&L) practices.

“This effort is very significant in ensuring that students are not only digitally literate, but also digitally fluent, able to master, build and adapt digital technology skills according to the needs of the industry and the real work environment.

“What is even more impressive is that this approach provides direct learning space for students to adapt the experience of the digital world in a comprehensive way,“ he said when speaking in conjunction with the Perak State Community College 2025 Convocation Ceremony at the Ungku Omar Polytechnic’s Dewan Jubli Perak here today.

Meanwhile, Zainai said the close relationship between community colleges and the local community can be clearly seen through the implementation of the Lifelong Learning Programme (PSH) which is not only implemented consistently but also continues to be strengthened from year to year.

He said many participants have succeeded in improving their socio-economic status with some of them recording incomes of up to RM10,000 per month.

“As a continuous effort to ensure that no group is left behind in the national development trend, community colleges also provide TVET training opportunities to all levels of society, including special groups like maahad tahfiz students,“ he said.

A total of 973 graduates received diplomas and certificates from various programmes covering 13 community colleges in Perak were celebrated in a day-long convocation ceremony. – Bernama