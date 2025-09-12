KDEBWM enhances Hulu Selangor cleaning with 45 new RORO lorries

HULU SELANGOR: KDEB Waste Management has significantly upgraded public cleaning operations in Hulu Selangor with the introduction of 45 new Armroll RORO lorries and a refreshed corporate identity.

This initiative coincides with the start of a new seven-year service contract with Hulu Selangor Municipal Council valued at RM18.7 million annually from September 2025 to August 2032.

The expanded contract now covers 45 zones instead of the previous 34 to accommodate the district’s growing population and rapid development.

Each zone will receive dedicated lorry service for bulk waste collection to ensure smoother and more organised solid waste management.

KDEBWM’s comprehensive services include grass cutting, sweeping of residential and commercial areas, drain cleaning, and garden waste collection.

The company also handles illegal dumping cleanups and maintains public markets, night markets, bus stops, and litter traps throughout the municipality.

MPHS president Julaihah Jamaludin emphasised that the seven-year contract provides continuity to the collaboration established in 2018, ensuring consistent service improvements for residents.

She noted that despite rising operational costs, negotiations secured a fair contract value that addresses Hulu Selangor’s current waste management needs.

The district currently produces 5,000 to 6,000 tonnes of waste monthly, which is disposed of at Sungai Sabai and Bukit Tagar landfills with volumes expected to increase over time.

Maintaining public cleanliness remains crucial to preserving Hulu Selangor’s reputation as an attractive and competitive tourist destination.

KDEBWM managing director Datuk Ramli Mohd Tahir revealed the state government-owned company invested nearly RM9 million in the 45 new Japanese-chassis lorries, each with 7.5-tonne capacity.

These new vehicles can collect between 180 and 360 tonnes of bulk waste daily depending on trip frequency while supporting expanded cleaning operations.

Featuring Euro 4 and Euro 5 technology, the new lorries emit less carbon dioxide than older models, making them more fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly.

Ramli emphasised the company’s commitment to performing cleaning tasks without causing pollution, particularly important in Hulu Selangor’s resource-rich environment.

KDEBWM currently operates over 1,550 lorries of various types across Selangor to manage the state’s waste management needs.

The company maintains 24-hour readiness for floods and extreme weather during the monsoon transition with dedicated operations teams and logistical assets including excavators and field workers.

Ramli referenced the company’s proven capabilities during the 2021 major floods when nearly 48,000 tonnes of waste were cleared at an operating cost of approximately RM12 million shared with the state government. – Bernama