Kedah to conduct regularisation of recycling premises

JITRA: The Kedah government will initiate a regularisation exercise to clamp down on the growing number of illegal recycling premises.

State Industry and Investment, Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation Committee chairman Dr Haim Hilman Abdullah said this was to ensure all premises have the approval from the Department of Environment (DOE) to operate for the sake of environmental sustainability.

“We have prepared a policy paper for the regularisation of all unregistered factories, including e-waste recycling centres. Without proper control, it will tarnish the state’s image and endanger the public,” he told reporters after officiating the Green Resources Recovery Sdn Bhd (GRRSB) Recycling Hub here today.

He said the state government would always support and collaborate with the DOE to curb illegal recycling activities, adding that some operators intentionally break the law and risk being fined instead of applying for a licence.

Yesterday, Kedah DOE director Sharifah Zakiah Syed Sahab was reported to have said that illegal operation of facilities recycling e-waste has become an increasingly pressing concern.

She added that several premises involved in the illegal processing and disposal of e-waste in the state had already been identified and action taken.