Kelantan aims for one million foreign tourists in 2025

BACHOK: Kelantan is aiming to welcome one million international tourists this year, a significant increase from the 595,000 recorded in 2024.

State Tourism, Culture, Arts and Heritage Committee chairman Datuk Kamaruddin Md Nor highlighted the state’s strong performance last year, exceeding its 10-million tourist target with 10.5 million arrivals.

“If last year we managed to attract over 595,000 foreign tourists, bringing the overall total to 11.1 million, this time we want to draw even more international visitors to Kelantan,” he said.

He noted that while Kelantan may lack natural resources, its natural beauty, beaches, and cultural heritage provide a unique appeal.

Kamaruddin spoke at the ‘Mmukat’ Beach Festival in Pantai Impian Kemasin, which aims to promote Bachok as a tourism hub.

The festival introduces experiential tourism by showcasing traditional fishermen’s activities as attractions. - Bernama