Kelantan Customs seizes 47 untaxed vehicles worth over RM6.2 million

KELANTAN: The Kelantan Customs Department has seized 47 untaxed vehicles worth more than RM6.2 million, including duties, in operations carried out between January and October 16 this year.

State director Wan Jamal Abdul Salam Wan Long said the vehicles, comprising various makes and models of luxury cars, are believed to have been smuggled in from neighbouring countries without complying with legal import and tax procedures.

Among the vehicles confiscated were the Volkswagen Beetle, Volvo S80, BMW 325i, Maserati Ghibli, Honda Jazz, Toyota Vellfire and Mercedes-Benz.

They were being sold at prices between RM53,000 and RM185,000, which is 35 to 40 % below market value.

Syndicates used various tactics to lure buyers, including advertising on social media, even though the vehicles lacked valid permits and documentation.

He noted that the seizures were made in Kelantan, Kuala Lumpur and Johor through a series of operations and intelligence-based enforcement, including along border areas.

The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967, which provides for a fine of not less than 10 times the value of the goods or RM50,000, or up to 20 times the value or RM500,000, whichever is higher, or a jail term of up to five years, or both, for a first offence.

Wan Jamal also urged the public to assist in efforts to curb smuggling, particularly involving cigarettes, alcohol, fireworks, drugs and vehicles.

He advised against participating in such activities. – Bernama