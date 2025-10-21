Kelantan police monitor unregistered madrasah for money laundering

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police have confirmed receiving information indicating that several unregistered madrasahs in the state are being used for money laundering activities.

State police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said about half of the madrasahs in Kelantan were not registered with the Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council.

He stated that police are closely monitoring several unregistered madrasah, pondok schools, and tahfiz centres to prevent fund misuse and deviant teachings.

This monitoring aims to prevent activities including donation misuse or ‘saham akhirat’ which could potentially be used for money laundering.

Police are concerned that irresponsible parties are using religious education centres to solicit millions in ringgit donations under charitable pretexts.

Mohd Yusoff revealed police have received information about individuals paying up to 2 million ringgit to invest in people claiming special spiritual status.

These investments are made in hopes of obtaining blessings and prosperity from individuals claiming to be wali.

Therefore, police are working closely with MAIK and state religious authorities to identify unregistered madrasah.

They are monitoring any cases of fund misappropriation or deviant teachings across the state.

Mohd Yusoff advised the public to check religious institutions’ backgrounds before making donations.

People should ensure educational institutions are registered with MAIK and teachers hold valid credentials.

Police want to prevent the public from being misled by individuals abusing their position for personal gain.

He stressed that strict action will be taken against clear evidence of illegal fundraising or deviant teachings.

Legal measures will also apply to fraudulent activities exploiting religion in Kelantan state. – Bernama