KEMAS hopes Budget 2026 will address contract staff welfare

GUA MUSANG: The Community Development Department (KEMAS) hopes the welfare of its more than 10,000 contract staff will be addressed in Budget 2026.

Its director-general Datuk Mohd Hanafiah Man said the proposal to absorb these staff into permanent positions should be considered in the budget scheduled for tabling this Friday.

He stated that most KEMAS staff are contract workers who would greatly benefit from the implementation of the permanent and contributory appointment scheme.

Speaking after the Santunan Desa KEMAS and Wacana Ilmu Wanita Inspirasiku programme, he highlighted that this would particularly help KEMAS teachers with 15 to 40 years of service.

Mohd Hanafiah also confirmed that KEMAS has held several rounds of discussions with the Public Service Department to strengthen the proposal.

He expressed confidence that KEMAS staff would readily take up the scheme if it grants them permanent civil servant status.

However, he noted that the government will determine the appropriate timing for the announcement and the implementation method. – Bernama